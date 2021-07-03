Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EME stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

