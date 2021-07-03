Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $211.05 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $211.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

