Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 16.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 18.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,621,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,129 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equitable by 3.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 38.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,710,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,273,000 after purchasing an additional 975,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.82 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

