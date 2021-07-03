Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 61.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,553 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

ARE opened at $183.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.