Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,198 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 454,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $1,331,872.15. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

