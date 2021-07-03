Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,527,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $177.59 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.