Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:VIDE remained flat at $$1.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.64. Video Display has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Get Video Display alerts:

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter. Video Display had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation, Training and Display Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.