Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Purchases $247,600.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VINC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
