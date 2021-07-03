Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Purchases $247,600.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

