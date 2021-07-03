Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of VCISY opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

