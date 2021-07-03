Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

VWE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 11.68 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 9.65 and a 12-month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.