Vipstar Coin Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $6.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 507.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3,335.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00118399 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

