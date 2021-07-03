Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Up 79.9% in June

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $6.18 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 222.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 457,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

