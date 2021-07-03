Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,946 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $238.63. 4,384,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $238.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

