VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Acquired by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. VistaGen Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned 11.37% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

