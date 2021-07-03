Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.