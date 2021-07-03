Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.