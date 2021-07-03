Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 434.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $67,394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,488,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

VNT opened at $32.70 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

