VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 31.9% in June

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPRB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. VPR Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids under the Helium brand.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.