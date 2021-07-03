VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 31.9% in June

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VPRB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. VPR Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
VPR Brands Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.