Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Update

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $114.43 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 454,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $748,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

