W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $96,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $122,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 398,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 241,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

WPC stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.