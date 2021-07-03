Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WNC. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $744.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56. Wabash National has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Wabash National by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Wabash National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 16.4% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

