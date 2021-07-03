Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $41,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 500.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

