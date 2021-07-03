Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.00

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Watchstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watchstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.