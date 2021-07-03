Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $260.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

WSO stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.94. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $179.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $45,126,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

