WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.12

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $193.35 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00093570 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,749,639,386 coins and its circulating supply is 1,659,973,892 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

