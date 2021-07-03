Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,640 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

