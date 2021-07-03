Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,886 shares of company stock worth $4,763,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.