Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 182.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

NYSE MHK opened at $195.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.36. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.