Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

