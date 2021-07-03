Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 837 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.97 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

