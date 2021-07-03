Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,002,609 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,002,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at $1,578,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at $4,739,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at $13,285,000.

CM Life Sciences II stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

