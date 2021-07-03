Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,088 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of ChampionX worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $11,334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ChampionX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ChampionX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 50.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

