Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $9.41 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $322.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.22 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

