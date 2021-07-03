Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,062 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.74% of Hostess Brands worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 97.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.