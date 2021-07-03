Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 106,965 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 171.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,965 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after acquiring an additional 101,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after acquiring an additional 206,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $102.41 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

