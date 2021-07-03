Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 73,755 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 944.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 292.3% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,120 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,931 shares of company stock worth $29,030,763 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.