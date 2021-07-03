Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,679 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.62 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

