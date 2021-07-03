Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.07 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

