WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

