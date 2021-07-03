Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wesfarmers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

