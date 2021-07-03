Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHF. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 79,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHF traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

