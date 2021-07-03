Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

WNEB opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.