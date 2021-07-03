William Blair Initiates Coverage on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Zymergen alerts:

ZY opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.