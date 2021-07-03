Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Wintrust Financial worth $36,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.66. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.