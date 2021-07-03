Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

