WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 8,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $952.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

