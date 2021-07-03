Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.