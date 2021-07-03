Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $177,000 in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

