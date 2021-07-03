Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL stock opened at $331.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.