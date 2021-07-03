Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $156,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

