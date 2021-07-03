Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 576,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 239,542 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $16,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

